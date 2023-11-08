Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Announces $1.25 Quarterly Dividend

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%.

Prudential Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Prudential Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 37.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Prudential Financial to earn $13.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.9%.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $90.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.14. Prudential Financial has a twelve month low of $75.37 and a twelve month high of $110.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a PE ratio of 58.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.28. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2,347.1% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $36,000. 54.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

Get Our Latest Report on PRU

About Prudential Financial

(Get Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.