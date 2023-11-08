Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Stock Holdings Decreased by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $6,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 54.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $90.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.07 and a 200-day moving average of $90.14. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.37 and a twelve month high of $110.96. The firm has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.39.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.28. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 322.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

