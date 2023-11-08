Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Shares Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Free Report) by 117.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,323 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP owned about 0.06% of Pulmonx worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LUNG. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 8.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pulmonx by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Pulmonx by 6.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pulmonx by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,760,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,477,000 after buying an additional 41,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Pulmonx by 36.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 111,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LUNG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.29.

Pulmonx stock opened at $9.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.41. Pulmonx Co. has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $14.27. The company has a quick ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.67 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 94.47% and a negative return on equity of 43.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pulmonx news, CFO Derrick Sung sold 4,219 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $42,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 391,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,910,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 6,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $65,335.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,168,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,691,880.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derrick Sung sold 4,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $42,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 391,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,910,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,913 shares of company stock valued at $208,551 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

