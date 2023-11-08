PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target Raised to $92.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $92.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PHM. BTIG Research increased their target price on PulteGroup from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

PHM traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.97. The company had a trading volume of 148,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,934. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.43. PulteGroup has a 12-month low of $38.31 and a 12-month high of $86.15.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,162,667,000 after buying an additional 261,934 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 10.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,885,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,622,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,200 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 14.7% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,010,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $641,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,893 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,343,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,439,000 after purchasing an additional 228,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,783,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $449,251,000 after buying an additional 144,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

