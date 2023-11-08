PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.92

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.92 and last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 597323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PCT. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

PureCycle Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $633.00 million, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.88.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts expect that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PureCycle Technologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC raised its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 56,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 32,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,069,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. PureCycle Technologies, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Stories

