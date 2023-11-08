PyroGenesis Canada (PYR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 10th.

PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. PyroGenesis Canada had a negative net margin of 185.47% and a negative return on equity of 154.93%. The company had revenue of $2.26 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ PYR opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.62. PyroGenesis Canada has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $67.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of PyroGenesis Canada by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 203,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of PyroGenesis Canada by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 103,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 22,899 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of PyroGenesis Canada by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 37,088 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PyroGenesis Canada by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 14,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PyroGenesis Canada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. 0.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PyroGenesis Canada Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes plasma processes and solutions worldwide. It offers DROSRITE, a process for enhancing metal recovery from dross without any hazardous by-products; plasma atomization process that allows produce and sell high purity spherical metal powders; PUREVAP, a process to produce high purity metallurgical and solar grade silicon from quartz; and PUREVAP NSiR, which is designed to transform silicon into spherical silicon nano powders and nanowires for use in lithium-ion batteries.

