Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:FFH)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Fairfax Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 6th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will earn $46.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $44.82. The consensus estimate for Fairfax Financial’s current full-year earnings is $179.92 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial’s Q2 2024 earnings at $52.19 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$980.00 to C$1,020.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,500.00 to C$1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,700.00 to C$1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. CIBC lifted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,400.00 to C$1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,500.00 to C$1,600.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1,511.67.

Fairfax Financial Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of FFH stock opened at C$1,225.23 on Wednesday. Fairfax Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$705.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$1,271.05. The stock has a market cap of C$29.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1,138.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1,053.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fairfax Financial

In other Fairfax Financial news, Director Brian Johnson Porter purchased 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1,265.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$316,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,075,250. In other Fairfax Financial news, Director Brian Johnson Porter purchased 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1,265.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$316,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,075,250. Also, insider Andrew Barnard sold 100 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$842.00, for a total value of C$84,200.00. 3.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

