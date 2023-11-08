Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Formula One Group Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Formula One Group in a report released on Monday, November 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now expects that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Formula One Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Formula One Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Formula One Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Formula One Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Formula One Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

Formula One Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Formula One Group stock opened at $64.20 on Wednesday. Formula One Group has a 52-week low of $60.95 and a 52-week high of $78.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.52 and a 200-day moving average of $70.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Formula One Group news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 5,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $170,073.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,203,799 shares in the company, valued at $137,968,683.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 41,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $2,881,603.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,729,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,143,046.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 5,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $170,073.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,203,799 shares in the company, valued at $137,968,683.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,967 shares of company stock worth $11,532,036 over the last three months.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Formula One Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWONK. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,043,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,456,000 after purchasing an additional 73,369 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 283.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 363,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,231,000 after purchasing an additional 268,910 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 16.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 283,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,580,000 after purchasing an additional 39,355 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 164,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,355,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 643.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 144,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,094,000 after purchasing an additional 124,798 shares in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Featured Articles

