Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Reduced by Analyst

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research report issued on Monday, November 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Bank of Hawaii’s current full-year earnings is $4.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.36 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BOH. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $52.67.

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $53.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.88. Bank of Hawaii has a twelve month low of $30.83 and a twelve month high of $82.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $262.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.75 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.80%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 5,563.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 160.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

