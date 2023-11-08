Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Reduced by Analyst

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cinemark in a research report issued on Monday, November 6th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.03). Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cinemark’s current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cinemark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cinemark in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Cinemark from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Cinemark from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Cinemark from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cinemark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.39.

Cinemark Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $15.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.28. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $19.85.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.20. Cinemark had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $874.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cinemark

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNK. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 835.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the period.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

