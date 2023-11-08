Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for The Middleby Co. Raised by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Middleby in a report issued on Tuesday, November 7th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $2.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.33. The consensus estimate for Middleby’s current full-year earnings is $9.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Middleby’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.74 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of Middleby in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Middleby from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Middleby from $158.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Middleby currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Middleby Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of MIDD stock opened at $114.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.56. Middleby has a 1-year low of $109.59 and a 1-year high of $162.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Middleby

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Middleby by 34.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Middleby by 1.3% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Middleby by 44.2% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Middleby by 29.5% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Middleby by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Middleby

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $63,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,452. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $63,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,452. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO James K. Pool III sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.78, for a total transaction of $188,475.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 39,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,904,243.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,950 shares of company stock valued at $732,650 over the last 90 days. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

See Also

