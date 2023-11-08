Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for MKS Instruments, Inc. Decreased by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:MKSI)

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for MKS Instruments in a research note issued on Monday, November 6th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.44. The consensus estimate for MKS Instruments’ current full-year earnings is $4.14 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MKS Instruments’ FY2024 earnings at $5.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.88 EPS.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.46. MKS Instruments had a positive return on equity of 10.10% and a negative net margin of 45.04%. The firm had revenue of $932.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

MKSI has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut MKS Instruments from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $113.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.40.

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $68.21 on Wednesday. MKS Instruments has a 12 month low of $63.44 and a 12 month high of $114.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKSI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,766,284 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $245,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,696 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 240.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,498,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $126,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,245 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $74,360,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,129,843 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $506,570,000 after acquiring an additional 864,178 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,033,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

In other MKS Instruments news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total value of $2,432,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,223.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MKS Instruments news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 25,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total value of $2,432,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,223.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 10,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $1,000,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,802,580.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,478,200. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

