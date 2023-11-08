Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,167 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,274,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,568,000 after purchasing an additional 135,640 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Qiagen during the fourth quarter worth about $288,658,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Qiagen by 14.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,498,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,979,000 after acquiring an additional 434,472 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Qiagen by 14.6% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,307,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,357,000 after acquiring an additional 421,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Qiagen by 36.2% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,062,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,226,000 after acquiring an additional 814,039 shares during the last quarter. 57.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qiagen Stock Performance

Shares of QGEN opened at $39.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Qiagen has a 52-week low of $34.74 and a 52-week high of $51.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Qiagen had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $476.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QGEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Qiagen from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Qiagen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Qiagen from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.27.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

