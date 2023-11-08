QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Position Increased by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,465 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Haverford Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 165,028 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $19,645,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Trust grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 38,667 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 49,075 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 157.1% during the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM stock opened at $120.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $134.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $139.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.15.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.84%.

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,768.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total value of $112,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,768.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,330,211.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,963 shares of company stock valued at $4,166,358 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QCOM. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.85.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

