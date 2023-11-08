Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.05)-$(0.03) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.04). The company issued revenue guidance of $710-720 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $714.05 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RXT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $1.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a neutral rating to a sell rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1.25 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $1.40 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Rackspace Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.57.

Rackspace Technology Stock Performance

Shares of RXT stock opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.44. The stock has a market cap of $302.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.88. Rackspace Technology has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $6.07.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 44.32% and a positive return on equity of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $732.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Rackspace Technology will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Rackspace Technology news, Director Anthony C. Roberts purchased 22,350 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $49,840.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,487.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rackspace Technology

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXT. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the second quarter worth $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Rackspace Technology by 144.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Rackspace Technology by 693.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through two segments, Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Further Reading

