Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RDWR. TheStreet cut Radware from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Radware from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Radware Price Performance

NASDAQ:RDWR opened at $15.11 on Friday. Radware has a 1 year low of $13.53 and a 1 year high of $23.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.92. The company has a market capitalization of $669.48 million, a P/E ratio of -33.58 and a beta of 0.92.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $61.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.92 million. Radware had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. The company’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Radware will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Radware

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Radware by 73.3% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Radware by 53.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Radware by 63.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Radware during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radware during the third quarter worth about $175,000. 74.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, on-premise, and software defined data centers worldwide. It offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device that protects the data center and application infrastructure; Radware Kubernetes, a Web Application Firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

