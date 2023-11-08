Range Resources (RRC) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Range Resources (NYSE: RRC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/1/2023 – Range Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $40.00 to $44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2023 – Range Resources was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/26/2023 – Range Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $42.00 to $43.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

10/26/2023 – Range Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $31.00 to $36.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/24/2023 – Range Resources was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

10/21/2023 – Range Resources was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/20/2023 – Range Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/18/2023 – Range Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $36.00 to $42.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

10/13/2023 – Range Resources was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/10/2023 – Range Resources is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

10/10/2023 – Range Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $39.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/5/2023 – Range Resources is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/3/2023 – Range Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $32.00 to $39.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/2/2023 – Range Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $21.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

9/27/2023 – Range Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $44.00 to $47.00.

9/18/2023 – Range Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $38.00 to $39.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/13/2023 – Range Resources was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating.

9/11/2023 – Range Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $29.00 to $32.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Range Resources Stock Down 3.7 %

RRC stock opened at $34.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Range Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $37.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.09.

Get Range Resources Co alerts:

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Range Resources

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Range Resources

In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $933,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,804 shares in the company, valued at $3,204,779.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 267.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Range Resources by 57.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,339 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.