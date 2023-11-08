Raymond James Boosts Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target to $122.00

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Raymond James from $115.00 to $122.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 12.07% from the stock’s previous close.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. HSBC began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.44.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $108.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.77. Akamai Technologies has a one year low of $70.65 and a one year high of $111.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $935.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.52 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 14.41%. As a group, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 2,456 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total transaction of $255,227.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,791.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 2,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total value of $255,227.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,791.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $422,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,628.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,976 shares of company stock valued at $1,885,664 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,134,716,000 after purchasing an additional 254,437 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,194,752 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $328,449,000 after buying an additional 749,933 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,582,467 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $321,324,000 after acquiring an additional 32,547 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,723,940 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $229,628,000 after acquiring an additional 147,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,472,498 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $193,597,000 after acquiring an additional 151,100 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

