Raymond James Cuts D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target to $140.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Raymond James from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $132.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.29.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $121.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. D.R. Horton has a 52-week low of $72.04 and a 52-week high of $132.30. The firm has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.41.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.48. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 13.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 168.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,978,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,072,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883,719 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $726,454,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 422.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,449,116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405,535 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 101,707.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,001,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

