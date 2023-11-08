Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by Triasima Portfolio Management inc.

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lowered its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $386,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the first quarter worth $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Raymond James by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Raymond James by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Raymond James by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 75.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RJF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of RJF stock opened at $99.84 on Wednesday. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $126.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.01.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.15). Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 21.11%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

