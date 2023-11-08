RB Capital Management LLC Sells 55 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

RB Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 728.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 58 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SOXX opened at $477.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $476.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $479.64. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $332.02 and a 52-week high of $536.88.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $1.6658 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $6.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

