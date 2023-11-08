Reabold Resources (LON:RBD) Shares Up 15.8%

Shares of Reabold Resources Plc (LON:RBD – Get Free Report) shot up 15.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.11 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.11 ($0.00). 314,364,899 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,585% from the average session volume of 18,657,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.10 ($0.00).

Reabold Resources Trading Up 6.4 %

The firm has a market cap of £11.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.12.

Reabold Resources Company Profile

Reabold Resources Plc invests in upstream oil and gas projects. Its exploration licenses include PEDL 183 license area situated in the United Kingdom; Monroe Swell and West Brentwood license areas located in the United States; and Parta exploration license area situated in Romania. The company was formerly known as Adventis Group plc and changed its name to Reabold Resources Plc in December 2012.

