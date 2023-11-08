Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ: JBHT):

10/30/2023 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/18/2023 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2023 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $205.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/18/2023 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $190.00 to $175.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/18/2023 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $190.00 to $200.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/18/2023 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $169.00 to $165.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/5/2023 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/4/2023 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

10/3/2023 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $203.00 to $210.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/3/2023 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $193.00 to $190.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/2/2023 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $169.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/27/2023 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $202.00 to $205.00.

9/18/2023 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $207.00 to $216.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $174.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.66 and a 1 year high of $209.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $184.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.16.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.03). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.64%.

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $76,104.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,684,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,944,626,000 after purchasing an additional 64,061 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,714,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,178,160,000 after buying an additional 429,256 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,371,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $610,412,000 after buying an additional 64,295 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 27.3% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,662,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $481,953,000 after buying an additional 570,831 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 269.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $413,514,000 after buying an additional 1,728,989 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

