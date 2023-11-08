Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ManpowerGroup (MAN)

ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/20/2023 – ManpowerGroup had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $88.00 to $79.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/20/2023 – ManpowerGroup had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $80.00 to $75.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/20/2023 – ManpowerGroup was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/19/2023 – ManpowerGroup was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

10/12/2023 – ManpowerGroup had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $82.00 to $80.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/5/2023 – ManpowerGroup is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:MAN traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.11. 15,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,692. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.35 and a twelve month high of $92.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.66.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. ManpowerGroup’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

In other ManpowerGroup news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $85,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,326. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 345.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 70.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 220.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

