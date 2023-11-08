Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: BMRN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/7/2023 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

11/3/2023 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $102.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/2/2023 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $120.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/2/2023 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $125.00 to $111.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/2/2023 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $117.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/2/2023 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $125.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/2/2023 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock.

10/23/2023 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock.

10/16/2023 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

10/5/2023 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/28/2023 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

9/25/2023 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

9/18/2023 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

9/15/2023 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

9/14/2023 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $71.00.

9/13/2023 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

9/13/2023 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

9/13/2023 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Up 12.2 %

BMRN stock opened at $85.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.03 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.46. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.02 and a 52 week high of $117.77.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc alerts:

Insider Transactions at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.43, for a total transaction of $1,085,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,932,590.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.43, for a total value of $1,085,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,932,590.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 225.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 11,672 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 64.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 38.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.