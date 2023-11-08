Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: BMRN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 11/7/2023 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/3/2023 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $102.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/2/2023 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $120.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/2/2023 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $125.00 to $111.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/2/2023 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $117.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/2/2023 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $125.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/2/2023 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/23/2023 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/16/2023 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/5/2023 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/28/2023 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 9/25/2023 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/18/2023 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/15/2023 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/14/2023 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $71.00.
- 9/13/2023 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/13/2023 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/13/2023 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Up 12.2 %
BMRN stock opened at $85.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.03 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.46. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.02 and a 52 week high of $117.77.
Insider Transactions at BioMarin Pharmaceutical
In other news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.43, for a total transaction of $1,085,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,932,590.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.43, for a total value of $1,085,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,932,590.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of BioMarin Pharmaceutical
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BioMarin Pharmaceutical
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Fastly shifts into the fast lane toward profits
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Spark up your portfolio with the top energy stock: ReNew Energy
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 3 healthy dividend stocks for buy and hold investors
Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.