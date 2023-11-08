Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Brookfield Asset Management (BAM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE: BAM):

11/7/2023 – Brookfield Asset Management had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $37.50 to $36.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2023 – Brookfield Asset Management had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $39.00 to $36.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2023 – Brookfield Asset Management had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $48.00 to $42.00. They now have an “action list buy” rating on the stock.

10/24/2023 – Brookfield Asset Management had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $41.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/11/2023 – Brookfield Asset Management had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $33.00 to $31.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

10/11/2023 – Brookfield Asset Management had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $34.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/6/2023 – Brookfield Asset Management is now covered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

10/6/2023 – Brookfield Asset Management had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $42.00 to $37.00.

10/5/2023 – Brookfield Asset Management is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/14/2023 – Brookfield Asset Management had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BAM traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.87. The company had a trading volume of 108,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,451. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52-week low of $26.76 and a 52-week high of $36.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.51.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $985.00 million during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 89.55% and a net margin of 51.79%. On average, research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.79%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 537,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,404,000 after buying an additional 20,309 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,369,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,298 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

