Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $411.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.87 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 276.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Red Rock Resorts Price Performance

RRR stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,349. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.73 and its 200-day moving average is $44.99. Red Rock Resorts has a 1 year low of $37.82 and a 1 year high of $51.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red Rock Resorts

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRR. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 601.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.14.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

