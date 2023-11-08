Redrow plc (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Redrow plc (OTCMKTS:RDWWF – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Redrow in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

RDWWF stock opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.20. Redrow has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $6.15.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquires, develops, and resells land; develops and sells residential housing properties; and business park maintenance services. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

