Renalytix (RNLX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 14th. Analysts expect Renalytix to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter.

Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.93 million. Renalytix had a negative return on equity of 317.73% and a negative net margin of 1,340.20%. On average, analysts expect Renalytix to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Renalytix alerts:

Renalytix Price Performance

Renalytix stock opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $51.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.28. Renalytix has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $4.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Renalytix

Renalytix Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNLX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Renalytix by 22.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Renalytix by 53.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Renalytix by 44.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 13,782 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renalytix during the first quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Renalytix by 30.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 164,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 38,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics, and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Renalytix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renalytix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.