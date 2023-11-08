Renalytix (RNLX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 14th. Analysts expect Renalytix to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter.
Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.93 million. Renalytix had a negative return on equity of 317.73% and a negative net margin of 1,340.20%. On average, analysts expect Renalytix to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Renalytix Price Performance
Renalytix stock opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $51.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.28. Renalytix has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $4.04.
Renalytix Company Profile
Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics, and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.
