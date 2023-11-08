Replimune Group’s (REPL) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 339.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:REPL traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.84. 168,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,287. Replimune Group has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $29.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 17.06 and a quick ratio of 17.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.98. The firm has a market cap of $698.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.63.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.10). Equities research analysts forecast that Replimune Group will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Replimune Group news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 18,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $372,186.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 263,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,271,354.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 25,358 shares of company stock valued at $507,400 in the last three months. 20.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Replimune Group by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Replimune Group in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Replimune Group in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Replimune Group by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Replimune Group by 498.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

