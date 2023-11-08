Reviewing First Advantage (NYSE:FA) and Dexterra Group (OTCMKTS:HZNOF)

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) and Dexterra Group (OTCMKTS:HZNOF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.9% of First Advantage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.2% of Dexterra Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of First Advantage shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Advantage and Dexterra Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Advantage $810.02 million 2.39 $64.60 million $0.32 41.60 Dexterra Group N/A N/A N/A $0.13 32.29

Analyst Ratings

First Advantage has higher revenue and earnings than Dexterra Group. Dexterra Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Advantage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for First Advantage and Dexterra Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Advantage 0 4 1 0 2.20 Dexterra Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

First Advantage presently has a consensus target price of $15.60, suggesting a potential upside of 17.21%. Dexterra Group has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 97.04%. Given Dexterra Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dexterra Group is more favorable than First Advantage.

Profitability

This table compares First Advantage and Dexterra Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Advantage 6.29% 12.88% 7.71% Dexterra Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

First Advantage beats Dexterra Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Advantage

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products. The company also provides post-onboarding solutions, including criminal records monitoring, healthcare sanctions, motor vehicle records, social media screening, and global sanctions and licenses; and other products comprising fleet/vehicle compliance, hiring tax credits and incentives, resident/tenant screening, and investigative research. Its products and solutions are used by personnel in recruiting, human resources, risk, compliance, vendor management, safety, and/or security in global enterprises, mid-sized, and small companies. The company was formerly known as Fastball Intermediate, Inc. and changed its name to First Advantage Corporation in March 2021. First Advantage Corporation was founded in 2002 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Dexterra Group

Dexterra Group Inc. provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defence, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure. The Modular Solutions segment designs and manufactures buildings solutions for housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients. The WAFES segment provides accommodations solutions, forestry services, and access solutions for the energy, mining, forestry, and construction sectors. It also offers facility operations and maintenance, technical and trades, cleaning and janitorial, food, and special services; open lodges, turn-key projects, construction, installation, and logistics, catering and operations, and structure supply services; tree planting, fire support, and vegetation management services; and relocatable structures, access matting, and soil stabilization and management services. The company was formerly known as Horizon North Logistics Inc. and changed its name to Dexterra Group Inc. in November 2020. Dexterra Group Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

