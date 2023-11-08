Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Upgraded to “Sector Outperform” by Scotiabank

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $55.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on REXR. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.38.

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $45.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52-week low of $41.56 and a 52-week high of $66.71.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.96 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,433,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,328,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,123 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,693,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,612 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,579,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,137,000 after acquiring an additional 46,811 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,023,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $657,556,000 after acquiring an additional 591,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,875,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,954,000 after acquiring an additional 354,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

