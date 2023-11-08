Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.37-$1.41 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.74 billion-$3.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.83 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.60-0.64 EPS.

Reynolds Consumer Products Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ REYN traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.45. 80,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,198. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.48. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $32.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.42 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 80.70%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.69.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 675,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,827,000 after buying an additional 39,307 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 784.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,057 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,394,000 after purchasing an additional 108,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

