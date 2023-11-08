Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) PT Raised to $40.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RYTM. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.71.

RYTM traded up $2.55 on Wednesday, hitting $29.50. 123,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,129. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.93. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $34.99. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.66.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 416.41% and a negative return on equity of 76.93%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 425.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Jennifer Kayden Lee sold 6,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $172,956.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,647 shares in the company, valued at $46,198.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,145.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,127,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876,846 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,265,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,406 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,065,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,350,000 after buying an additional 2,261,778 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,974,000. Finally, Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,903,000.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

