RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.19-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.20 billion-$2.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.20 billion. RingCentral also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.82-0.83 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RNG. Northland Securities cut their price objective on RingCentral from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on RingCentral from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered RingCentral from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on RingCentral from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.09.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $29.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.59. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $49.32.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $539.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.04 million. On average, research analysts expect that RingCentral will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 18,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $537,299.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 297,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,500,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 5,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $156,118.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,470.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 18,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $537,299.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 297,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,500,826.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,356,238. 6.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,927,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,739,000 after purchasing an additional 420,567 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 10.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,665,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,090,000 after purchasing an additional 150,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,450,000 after purchasing an additional 47,607 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at $31,316,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the first quarter valued at $24,952,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

