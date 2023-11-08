Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Announces Earnings Results

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 38.91% and a negative net margin of 200.97%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.57) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Rivian Automotive Stock Up 1.4 %

Rivian Automotive stock opened at $17.42 on Wednesday. Rivian Automotive has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $35.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.49 and a 200-day moving average of $19.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $79,143.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,194,247.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,176 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $493,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 5.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,021 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RIVN. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Rivian Automotive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.30.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

