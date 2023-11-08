Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Issues Earnings Results

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 49.58%. The company had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis.

HOOD opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 1.33. Robinhood Markets has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $13.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.09.

In related news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 90,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total transaction of $848,898.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 402,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,794,858.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 27,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $260,201.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 624,467 shares in the company, valued at $5,838,766.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 90,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total value of $848,898.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 402,424 shares in the company, valued at $3,794,858.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 498,071 shares of company stock valued at $5,052,335 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 7,430.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,217,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,334,000 after purchasing an additional 39,683,128 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,731,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910,391 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,089,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 266.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,574,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,986,000. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOOD has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.95.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

