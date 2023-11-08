Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.36.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROKU. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th.

Get Roku alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ROKU

Roku Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $83.43 on Wednesday. Roku has a 12 month low of $38.26 and a 12 month high of $98.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.43.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $912.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.98 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 34.61%. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.88) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Roku will post -5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 1,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $104,106.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,545.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 2,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $195,228.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,593. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 1,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $104,106.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,545.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,988 shares of company stock valued at $1,473,024. Insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Roku

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Roku during the second quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Roku during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Roku by 58.3% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.