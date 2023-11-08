Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Purchased by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 79.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Roku during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Roku by 693.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roku during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,279,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,036,709. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.26 and a twelve month high of $98.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.43.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by ($0.42). Roku had a negative return on equity of 34.61% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The company had revenue of $912.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.88) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $197,629.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,591,504.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $197,629.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,591,504.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 1,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $104,106.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,545.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,988 shares of company stock worth $1,473,024 over the last 90 days. 13.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson raised Roku from a “sell” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.36.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

