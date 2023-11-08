Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 346 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,808 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 411,469.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 471,880,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,751,918,000 after acquiring an additional 471,765,932 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,252,070,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $1,594,894,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 123.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,254,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,985,181,000 after purchasing an additional 11,195,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 7,396,755.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,728,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $855,460,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728,172 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,047.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,942 shares of company stock valued at $17,861,240 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $113.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.80 and a 1 year high of $132.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 945.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.10.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

