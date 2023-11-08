Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCHP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 99,876.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 635,884,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,968,853,000 after buying an additional 635,248,021 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,714,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $979,918,000 after purchasing an additional 217,223 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 4.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,303,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $693,717,000 after purchasing an additional 367,762 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.3% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,990,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $669,486,000 after purchasing an additional 326,819 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $567,576,000 after purchasing an additional 123,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

MCHP stock opened at $75.31 on Wednesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $65.61 and a 52 week high of $94.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.439 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $185,802.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCHP. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

