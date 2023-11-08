Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 332 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124,827.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,796,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,674,205,000 after purchasing an additional 91,723,231 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,520,000 after acquiring an additional 369,356 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,782,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,312,000 after acquiring an additional 62,005 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,991,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,436,000 after purchasing an additional 37,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,498,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,842,000 after purchasing an additional 104,903 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $91.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.03. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $81.19 and a 52-week high of $100.93.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

