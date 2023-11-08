Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 16.6% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 750.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 252.6% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 9,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVS opened at $93.84 on Wednesday. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.98 and a 12-month high of $105.61. The firm has a market cap of $198.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVS. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

