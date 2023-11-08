Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $411,000 Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,847 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 98,769.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 811,480,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,291,355,000 after purchasing an additional 810,659,490 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $930,505,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 79,147.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $557,639,000 after buying an additional 5,719,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $38,700,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $141.74 on Wednesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.68 and a 1-year high of $155.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.18. The company has a market cap of $118.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. Applied Materials’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 16.89%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.59.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

