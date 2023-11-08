Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $418,000 Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,923 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Shell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at $32,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. 9.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,992.17.

Shell Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $65.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $220.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.48. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $68.74.

Shell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.40%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

