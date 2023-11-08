Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,395 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 28.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 3,757 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total transaction of $171,995.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,558,177.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 3,757 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total transaction of $171,995.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 864,093 shares in the company, valued at $39,558,177.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Wilbur sold 9,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total value of $444,020.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,635,362.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,155 shares of company stock valued at $892,624 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXG opened at $39.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.19 and a beta of 1.84. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.19 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.65 and its 200 day moving average is $50.37.

TXG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on 10x Genomics from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.78.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

