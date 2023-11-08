Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 60 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 97,760.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 304,804,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,417,963,000 after buying an additional 304,493,397 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after acquiring an additional 106,641 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,004,000 after acquiring an additional 457,383 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,638,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $774,411,000 after purchasing an additional 320,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,560,000 after purchasing an additional 51,561 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total value of $153,512.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,805 shares in the company, valued at $721,277.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.62, for a total value of $148,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,955.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total transaction of $153,512.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,805 shares in the company, valued at $721,277.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,650 shares of company stock valued at $460,091. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $257.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.46. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $248.71 and a 12 month high of $348.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $284.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

ROK has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.20.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

