Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $443,000 Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,739 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 150,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,340,000 after buying an additional 16,622 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in AMETEK by 5.1% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Giverny Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 6.0% during the second quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 892,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,478,000 after acquiring an additional 50,892 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 48,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,825,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 110,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 33,930 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $5,438,639.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,339,481.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $251,257.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,622,523.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 33,930 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $5,438,639.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,339,481.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AME opened at $146.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.27 and a 200 day moving average of $151.52. The company has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.19. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.52 and a 12 month high of $164.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 19.68%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AMETEK from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.75.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

