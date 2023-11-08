Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.09% of Royal Gold worth $6,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 34.6% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 10,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at $209,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 29.5% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 26.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 111.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.89.

Royal Gold Stock Down 1.9 %

RGLD stock opened at $107.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.31. Royal Gold, Inc. has a one year low of $95.65 and a one year high of $147.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.75.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 42.25%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

