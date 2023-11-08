Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Stock Price Down 18.6%

Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC – Get Free Report) shares fell 18.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.24. 883,465 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 158% from the average session volume of 343,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Royal Helium Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$56.61 million, a PE ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 2.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.33.

Royal Helium (CVE:RHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Royal Helium Company Profile

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of helium properties in Canada. It holds approximately 1,000,000 acres of prospective helium land across southern Saskatchewan and southeastern Alberta. The company is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

